Abrar Ul Haq to fulfill missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream

LAHORE – Pakistani singer and leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abrar Ul Haq has announced to fulfill a dream of Pakistan’s celebrated mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadqpara, who along with two foreign climbers went missing during an expedition to summit world’s second highest peak, K2, in northern part of the country last week.

Ali Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, for a joint K2 ascent, left the highest camp on the evening of February 4, 2021.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team, on February 5, 2021, according to reports, had successfully summited the 8,611-metre peak, a month after when their first attempt was failed.

But on February 5, 2021, Ali Sadpara and his two team members went missing unanticipated.

An extraordinary search operation in the history of the mountaineering is underway to trace the missing climbers.

Amid ongoing search efforts, Abrar Ul Haq took to Twitter and wrote: “I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission”.

— Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) February 15, 2021

“We have decided to fulfil his dream and Inshahallah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory,” he added.