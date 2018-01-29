About Sindh Police

Law-enforcement agency is often given extreme importance under the state law because it is considered the true guardian of people’s life and their property. Their first and foremost responsibility is to avert any worst happening and maintain peace in society. Unfortunately, performance of Sindh Police is highly disappointing. Recently, Allah Dino Khawaja, Inspector General of Sindh Police, has submitted a detailed list of corrupt and criminal police officials to Sindh High Court for speedy action. The maximum ratio of these corrupt and criminal police personal is 12000 including senior officers of 18, 17 and 16 grades. This traumatized situation has left residents of Sindh in severe shock. When police officers are exercising corrupt and criminal practices, then who will provide credible security, justice and peaceful environment to the common citizens. There are two main dominant factors behind this. Firstly, complete lack of accountability and mismanagement. Secondly, explicit political interference which had allowed this bunch of force to lead criminal activities only to serves illegitimate interests of politicians. On the other hand, the SHC has recommended this serious issue to the Supreme Court for speedy trial and verdict. It tells explicitly that institutions in Sindh are under political pressure. Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to take immediate measures and severely punish those who are involved in nefarious activities.

TOUSIF ALI SHAH

Islamabad

Related