About 900 persons visit hospitals due to overeating

Multan

About 900 patients, mostly of gastroenteritis visited different government hospitals of the city due to meat over eating during three days of Eid ul Azha. According to official sources here on Saturday, about 280 patients were taken to Nishtar hospital, 120 patients in Children Hospital and 190 patients in Shehbaz Sharif Government Hospital. The number of young male patients was more as campared to female and kids patients, the sources informed. Similarly, about 350 patients were treated in some other Basic and Rural Health Centres.

Doctors said that most of the cases were not serious and the patients were discharged after basic treatment, but they added that food poisoning and haphazard eating can cause serious health issues. So people should be very careful in eating meat especially in these days of Eid, they stated. It is observed that the citizens used to eat too much as compared to other routine days, which affects performance of digestive system, they added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a man was tortured by people after he slapped his wife following exchange of heated words at Multan Railways Station.—APP

