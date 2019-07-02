Abortive coup in Ethiopia

Asif Haroon Raja

ON 22 June, a “hit squad” led by Amhara’s security chief Brig Gen Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting in the state offices of Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar, and shot dead Governor Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen and his Adviser Ezez Wassie. Attorney General Migbaru Kebede also sustained injuries. Several hours later, the Chief of Staff of National Defence Forces General Seare Mekonnen was killed in his home by his bodyguard in Addis Ababa as part of a plot to seize power in the northern region of Amhara. Also shot dead was a visiting retired General Gezai Abera. Bodyguard shot himself but is being treated for his injuries. The coup was masterminded by Asaminew, who was serving as head of government’s Peace & Security Bureau. He was given amnesty and released from prison last year after remaining in jail for nine years for allegedly plotting a coup. Asaminew was killed on 24 June as he attempted to escape from his hideout in Amhara’s capital. 180 plotters have been arrested.

The slain Gen Seare and Gen Gezai Abera hailed from the minority Tigray ethnic group, while Asaminew was part of the second largest ethnic Amhara group. Ethnic rivalry seem to be the driving force behind the coup. Since coming to power in April last year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lifted martial law, and has initiated sweeping political and economic reforms. He opened major state-owned sectors to private investment, and reined in the security services. He released thousands of political prisoners, including opposition figures once sentenced to death, lifted ban on political parties and some outlawed separatist groups. He prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses. He moved the country towards democratization. His efforts have been directed to open up the once isolated, security-obsessed Horn of Africa country of 100 million people by loosening the iron-fisted grip of his predecessors like Afwerki. Although Abiy’s reforms in Africa’s second-most populous country have won him widespread international praise, and are widely popular at home, some members of the previous regime are unhappy with the changes. His shake-up of the military and intelligence services has earned him powerful enemies, while his government is struggling to contain Ethiopia’s myriad ethnic groups fighting the federal government and each other for greater influence and resources. In Amhara State, the people have a feeling that they were marginalised, and individuals that were suspected to be behind the coup said that Amhara people have never been subordinated. So besides the ethnic factor, this sense of grievance and victimhood is driving the nationalist movement. On external front, Abiy mended fences with neighboring Eritrea with which it was at war from 1998 to 2000 by accepting a peace agreement. He made a sincere effort to negotiate a truce between protestors and the military in Sudan but his plan was rejected by Transitional Military Council in Khartoum.

Ethiopia is Africa’s oldest independent country and is also the continent’s second most populous after Nigeria, with 102.5 million inhabitants from more than 80 different ethnic groups. It has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but a vast number of young Ethiopians are without work. Ethiopia is a key regional ally of the U.S. in the restive Horn of Africa region. Why did the coup take place? Asaminew had a reputation for hardline ethnic nationalism and had previously called for the Amhara people to have greater autonomy. Earlier this month, in a video on social media, he had openly advised the Amhara to arm themselves. He had a bad relationship with the Tigray regional government as well. Since long he had been aspiring to seize power. The bigger motive was not to topple the government, since Asaminew didn’t have sufficient means and followers to do so. His aim was to kill top Generals close to Abiy, and to cause further divisions in the military, which is the main source of power. Challenges for Abiy: Former army colonel Abiy is faced with a potentially explosive situation that could snowball if not handled correctly.

The pernicious political atmosphere is symbolic of Ethiopia’s tough changeover from a one-party state to democracy and raises questions whether Abiy could bring lasting stability. Ethiopia has gargantuan societal divisions. Abiy’s wide-ranging reforms haven’t eased the ethnic tension, economic challenges, and institutional corruption that has bedeviled the nation. As of April this year, an estimated 3.2 million people were displaced by conflict and drought. 107 political parties are divided between Ethio-nationalists and Ethno-nationalists. Both blame each other and are ripping apart the social fabric. Partisan media is adding fuel to fire. Due to stunted economy, problem of unemployment has not been overcome due to which the youth is frustrated. People dislike Abiy’s soft approach towards wrongdoers. Abiy is focusing mainly on stabilizing macroeconomic imbalances by re-negotiating loan deals and taking stringent austerity measures. No meaningful headway has been made due to status quo loving non-cooperative bureaucracy, which scoffs at reforms. Politics driven by interests of the elite at the cost of neglecting the masses, lack of justice, prevalent endemic of corruption and poverty are major causes of unrest. Abiy remains the best hope for Ethiopia’s stability and prosperity. He needs to win elections in 2020 with majority to be able to complete his reforms, unite the country and chart a common future.

—The writer, retired Brig, is war veteran, defence analyst and columnist based in Rawalpindi.