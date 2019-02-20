Abolish job quota

THE issue of granting extension in job quota system is again in the limelight with the government reportedly deciding to hold talks with the Opposition to bring a constitutional amendment on this important matter which was discussed in detail at the Functional Committee on government assurances on Tuesday.

In 1973, a quota system was devised to ensure that underdeveloped provinces were not left out of federal jobs. But the system has not been in force for the past five years and successive governments have made unsuccessful efforts to extend it through a constitutional amendment. In October 2017, the then federal cabinet decided to revise it taking the plea that the underdeveloped and backward areas including Balochistan and Tribal Areas could not be brought on par with the developed regions by only granting jobs. According to the quota system, Punjab including federal capital gets 50pc jobs, Sindh 19 pc, KP 11.5 pc, Balochistan 6 pc, Gilgit Baltistan and tribal areas 4 pc and Azad Kashmir 2 pc whilst there is also separate quota for women and disabled persons.

In our view, the quota system either in jobs or educational institutions must come to an end and only merit should be promoted and upheld if we really want to take forward the country by ensuring good governance. The politicians often for their vested interests support the quota system on the plea the youth of underdeveloped areas cannot compete with those who studied in major urban centres, therefore, this system must persist. If that is so then one needs to ask a question from them as to who is responsible to keep these areas backward. Also, the neglected areas could not be upgraded by allocating a job quota alone as development of such areas through investment is necessary. There is need to upgrade educational and health facilities in the remote and backward areas and at the same time, we understand that our political leadership needs to take the tough decision in favour of upholding merit in all appointments in order to encourage the talented youth to assume important responsibilities.

