ABL signs agreement with IBM to deploy Oracle Big Data Platform

Allied Bank (ABL) has joined hands with IBM and Oracle to embark on its cognitive journey on Oracle Big Data Platform.

A signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank head office in Lahore, and attended by Mr. Tahir Hassan Qureshi – CEO of Allied Bank, Mr. Mujahid Ali – CIO Allied Bank, Mr. Ghazanfar Ali – Country General Manager of IBM Pakistan and Mr. Shariq Rehman – Managing Director of Oracle Pakistan, along with other senior officials from Allied Bank, IBM and Oracle.

Allied Bank, being fully cognizant of the digital transformation pre-requisites, will become one of the first banks in Pakistan to adopt Oracle Big Data Appliance which is a flexible, high performance, secured and multi-purpose engineered system for Hadoop workloads and data processing.

Allied Bank’s wide range of banking services and customer transactions have created enormous amount of structured and unstructured data. Through its collaboration with IBM, Allied Bank will be able to ingest data in real time, make more informed data driven business decisions based on meaningful insights and machine learning models, and in turn, improve and personalize customer experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tahir Hassan Qureshi, CEO Allied Bank stated, “Allied Bank is continuously investing in the technologies of the future and adopting Oracle Big Data Platform is another step towards revolutionizing data driven decision making in today’s digital economy. We strongly believe that data is the most valuable asset in today’s rapidly evolving financial services sector and journey through Artificial Intelligence is the ultimate driver of business transformation.”

“ABL and IBM are joining hands to embark on a cognitive and analytics journey,” said Mr. Ghazanfar Ali – Country General Manager of IBM Pakistan.

