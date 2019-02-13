ABL posted earning Rs11.38 per share in CY18

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ABL announced earnings on Wednesday for CY18 at PKR 13bn (EPS: PKR 11.38/share), marginally increasing 1% YoY / 2% QoQ. Healthy growth in Non-Funded Income (NFI) during the year was crucial to support earnings as the bank witnessed a decline in its net reversals compared to SPLY.

The bank also announced a dividend of PKR 2.00/share bringing total dividend for CY18 to PKR 8.00/share. Net Interest Income of the bank settled at PKR 32.1bn for CY18, increasing 2% YoY. However, on a sequential basis NII accelerated steeply (+9% QoQ). Significant capital gains (PKR 2.1bn during 1HCY18) and healthy growth in FX income (~2x increase YoY) led to a healthy growth in NFI by 27% YoY during CY18.

Fee income during the year portrayed an uptick of 9% YoY while registering a drastic 22% QoQ improvement QoQ. Recovery pipeline slowed down for the bank but net reversals for the bank continued, clocking in at PKR 1.1bn for CY18, 57% YoY lowe.

OPEX clocked in at PKR 23.7bn, increasing 6% YoY with cost/income deteriorating to 53% compared to 51% SPLY. During 4Q the bank suffered a significant jump of 11% QoQ in its OPEX. Effective tax rate was set at 39% during CY18 remaining stagnant YoY.

