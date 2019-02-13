Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. ABL posted earning Rs11.38 per share in CY18

ABL posted earning Rs11.38 per share in CY18

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ABL announced earnings on Wednesday for CY18 at PKR 13bn (EPS: PKR 11.38/share), marginally increasing 1% YoY / 2% QoQ. Healthy growth in Non-Funded Income (NFI) during the year was crucial to support earnings as the bank witnessed a decline in its net reversals compared to SPLY.
The bank also announced a dividend of PKR 2.00/share bringing total dividend for CY18 to PKR 8.00/share. Net Interest Income of the bank settled at PKR 32.1bn for CY18, increasing 2% YoY. However, on a sequential basis NII accelerated steeply (+9% QoQ). Significant capital gains (PKR 2.1bn during 1HCY18) and healthy growth in FX income (~2x increase YoY) led to a healthy growth in NFI by 27% YoY during CY18.
Fee income during the year portrayed an uptick of 9% YoY while registering a drastic 22% QoQ improvement QoQ. Recovery pipeline slowed down for the bank but net reversals for the bank continued, clocking in at PKR 1.1bn for CY18, 57% YoY lowe.
OPEX clocked in at PKR 23.7bn, increasing 6% YoY with cost/income deteriorating to 53% compared to 51% SPLY. During 4Q the bank suffered a significant jump of 11% QoQ in its OPEX. Effective tax rate was set at 39% during CY18 remaining stagnant YoY.

Post Views: 44

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top