ABL IBG holds awareness session on Islamic Banking

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

“Allied Bank Limited (Islamic Banking Group) organized a seminar on Islamic Banking in Peshawar recently which was marked by the presence of notables from all walks of life including the delegates from Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and top businessmen of the area. Chairman Bank’s Sharia Board- Allied Aitbaar Islamic Banking (AAIB) Mufti Muhammad Iftikhar Baig, Chief of Islamic Banking Group Muhammad Idrees along with the respective Group Heads and Regional Heads and the representatives of Commercial & Retail Banking Group (CRBG) were present at the occasion from the Bank’s side.

Group Head Business Shaikh Raashed Rauf gave a brief introduction on Islamic Banking, its relevance and importance in our society particularly in relation to the business transactions. Chief Islamic Banking Group Muhammad Idrees elaborated in detail the role of Islamic Banking in Pakistan and Allied Bank’s contribution at large towards Islamic Banking financial inclusion. He informed that Allied Aitbaar Islamic Banking is having a network of 117 Exclusive Islamic Banking branches across Pakistan covering 53 major Cities. He further informed that AAIB is also coming up with the establishment of Islamic Banking Windows (IBWs) at bank’s conventional branches soon, which will further expand bank’s Islamic banking network.

Chairman Sharia Board Mufti Muhammad IftikharBaig delivered a comprehensive lecture on the importance of Islamic Banking in our day to day life & economy of the country, products & transactions involved, difference between conventional & Islamic banking and various myths associated with it. Faiz Muhammad, President-Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, appreciated this initiative of ABL IBG for the convenience of the business community. The session was highly applauded by all present at the occasion.”

