ABL holds seminar on family owned structure to corporate structure

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, ABL CRBG-North and RMG organized a seminar on “Transition from Family Owned structure to corporate structure” recently at Peshawar, which was chaired by Muhammad Kamran Shehzad (Ex-Deputy Governor, SBP). The objective of the seminar was to sensitize the participants with the opportunities that exist in Pakistan to evolve and grow their family owned businesses through transition of a family business into corporate structure by the means of financial inclusion, tax payments, and hiring of skilled labor and professionals.

The seminar was attended by the bank’s existing and prospective relationships from different segments of the economy including KPK trade bodies, KPK Chamber of Commerce, KPK Women Chamber, SMEDA, Honey Bee Association, Marble Association, SIDB, Gems and Jewelry and Tribal Chamber of Commerce etc.

The session was followed by an interactive question/answer session, where in policies, current business affairs of different sectors and challenges to Pakistan’s economy as well as business community were discussed. The Speaker, Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad shared his experiences and regional growth comparisons followed by success stories videos of renowned corporate entities from around the world.

The bank’s senior management present at the occasion included Mr. Shahid Amir – Chief CRBG (North), Ms. FaizaAsim Group Head Commercial, SME & Consumer Risk, RMG, Tahir Hussain Bakhtiaree Officiating Group Head Assets & Liabilities Management (North), Jamil Khan-Group Head CRBG North-II, and Regional Management of the Bank.

Share on: WhatsApp