ABL holds moot on ‘Transition from family owned structure to corporate Structure’

Gujranwala

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Allied Bank recently organized a seminar on “Transition of family owned structure to corporate structure” at Gujranwala, which was conducted by the renowned economist Dr. Ishrat Husain (Ex-Governor SBP). The objective of the seminar was to sensitize the participants with the opportunities that exist in Pakistan to evolve and grow their family owned businesses through transition of a family business into corporate structure by the means of financial inclusion, tax payments, and hiring of skilled labor and professionals.

The seminar was attended by the bank’s existing and prospective relationships from different segments of the economy including Rice, Flour, Pharmaceuticals, Leather, Construction, Ceramics, Electrical, Surgical, Metal Industries and Steel Sheet products. Representatives of the SBP, members of different associations and trade bodies also attended the seminar among others. The session was highly interactive as the participants were provided ample time to ask as many questions as they desired to clarify their points.—PR