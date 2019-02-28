ABL holds awareness seminar on SME financing

Staff Reporter

Sahiwal

“To impart awareness on financial inclusion avenues for the Small and Medium Enterprises & Agri Financing, a seminar was organized by Allied Bank on both Agri& SME finances at Sahiwal recently. The session was attended by the senior SBP officials, notable business community members, agriculturists & members of commerce and other trade bodies of the area.

Fasih Siddiqui, from ABL briefed the participants about the SME &Agri products being offered by the Bank. Further, in accordance with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and strategic directions of SBP, a detailed presentation by senior officials of SBP Multan was also given on SBP refinance products for SME & Agri business, reiterating the focus of both the regulator and the Bank on the sector.

Hasnain Raza, Group Head CRBG South-II and Surendar Kumar, Group Head A& L South while talking on this event, thanked the participants for attending the session and showing their interest in ABL products.

They further informed that ABL is already working to extend quality credit to SME &Agri customers and emphasized on the importance of capacity building & awareness of all stakeholders . They stated that in line with the policies & vision of SBP, Allied Bank has taken various initiatives for financial inclusion of underserved areas of country.

They further added that SME financing has a deepening effect on Pakistan’s economy in shape of SME’s contribution towards foreign exchange earnings through exports. They also emphasized need for SMEs to have formal corporate structures to facilitate banks in extending financing to support the sector.

Share on: WhatsApp