ABL Asset Management continues with winning streak

Quality rating upgrade to AM2++

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ABL Asset Management Company Limited (ABL Asset Management), one of the leading asset management companies in Pakistan has achieved another milestone of AM2++ Management Quality Rating which has been upgraded from AM2+ by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company. This rating denotes “very good management characteristics” with a “Stable” outlook.

This is a huge recognition for ABL Asset Management which is among the few asset management companies in Pakistan to have AM2++ Rating assigned by JCR-VIS. As compared to the peer AMCs ranked similar, this milestone is remarkable owing to the fact that it has been achieved in a span of less than Ten Years, said Mr. Alee Khalid Ghaznavi, Chief Executive of ABL Asset Management. He further added that ABL Asset Management also has the distinction of being the only AMC in Pakistan to be ISO 27001-2017 Information Security Management System (ISMS) Certified.

He highlighted that the rating upgrade reflects the company’s increasing market share, improving funds’ performance and strengthening of investment management practices on a timeline basis. The rating also incorporates support from the Parent Bank, Allied Bank Limited (ABL). Going forward, the management intends more effective engagement with the parent bank for the sale of mutual funds. The Bank has a large network of over 1100 online branches and ATMs in Pakistan and offers various technology-based products and services to its diverse clientele. Moreover, the company’s continuing focus to expand sales force and enhance alternate delivery channels, overall scope and functioning of the different control functions area among the key factors.

ABL Asset Management as one of the leading AMC has continued to strengthen over time, as manifested in consistent increase in market share and an increasing retail investor base. The AMC offers a comprehensive product suite of 11 mutual funds and several investment plans spanning across asset classes including equity, income, money market, asset allocation, pension schemes and fund of funds.