Abject poverty & child labour

Children are forced to work in hazardous conditions for meeting their domestic needs owing to extreme poverty. The parents of these unfortunate children find it impossible to feed them and send them to school. Therefore, children are left with no option other than doing this practice for earning two-time meal. I recommend that only passing laws that prohibit child labour is not the solution. The issue can only be tackled by weeding out the root cause behind it. The root cause is abject poverty.

Until poverty is alleviated or thoroughly checked, the issue of child labour will continue to exist in our society. Befitting steps are needed to be taken to uproot the menace of child labour. Parents can be facilitated by the provision of jobs and enhancement of wages of those who are already on job, either in public or private sector. In doing so, both the abject poverty and child labour could be wiped out.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH

Dadu, Sindh

