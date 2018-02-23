Abject failure to check power pilferage

WHILE the federal government rightly may take credit for enhancing power generation capacity that has indeed helped cut down the power outages but on the other hand it has miserably failed to address other chronic issues of the sector particularly that of the circular debt and line losses.

Since assuming office, Minister for Power Awais Leghari took some urgent and important measures and brought in much needed legislation to check the issues of over billing and power pilferage but speaking in the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy the Minister admitted the failure to tackle the matter of power theft. He said a new load management is being prepared under which the duration of power outages will be increased in the areas where ratio of power pilferage is high. Indeed this is not good news for the power consumers who duly pay their bills well on time but are still faced with the power outages for the evil acts of others. We understand that the government cannot bear the losses being incurred in the power sector for a long time but then whose responsibility is to check the leakages in the sector. Though recently we have seen CEOs of five distribution companies being removed from their offices for not producing results, yet it is imperative that only professional and those having necessary background in the field are appointed on the top seats with targets given to bring improvement in the workings of the DISCOs. It is an open secret that power pilferage is taking place with the connivance of the officials of distribution companies; therefore, a strict mechanism needs to be evolved within the distribution companies to bring to book those involved in the theft. Then responsibility also rests with the provincial governments to support the federal government’s efforts to curb the menace. Doing politics on the matter will not serve the purpose but further complicate issues in the power sector, which will add to the woes of the consumers. Instead of increasing the duration of the load shedding in the summer season which will not augur well for the ruling party in the election year, we will urge the relevant quarters to launch a massive campaign without any discrimination while taking on board the FIA to nab and severely penalise those involved in the electricity theft.

Related