Abilities of handicapped people highlighted

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Programme on abilities of handicapped people an inspiring interactive session was organised by National Council of Social Welfare titled “All For Accessibility— An interactive session to highlight the abilities of the people with disabilities and their right to access physical spaces and opportunities” was organised here.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the event while Brig. (Retd) Arshad Tariq was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and a large number of youth attended this event.

Dr.Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW, has said Pakistani people with disabilities are playing very important role in the development of Pakistan in every field of life. The appealers said it is necessary to make community changes that ensure physical access of disabled persons to public premises and other spaces in employment, services, education and full civic participation. It is the need of the hour to highlight the importance of ramp for persons with disabilities so that they may access physical spaces and opportunities as well as to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Further, he exemplified that people like renowned scientist Stephen Hawking and social activist Muneeba Mazari depict that disability is not a hurdle in life. Also recent years have witnessed emergence of International conventions and agreements, which make Government of Pakistan a partner in the global movement for the betterment of this important segment of society. Other speakers Ms. Romeela Hameed, Disability Rights Advocate and Dr. Rakhshanda Perveen, Founder Chamber of Women Social Entrepreneur Pakistan shed light on this topic.