Abidi indicted for ‘insulting, threatening’ CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday indicted former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case regarding the use of ‘inappropriate and derogatory language’ against Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in an interview.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case. Abidi’s counsel pleaded that his client needed medical treatment and should be shifted from jail to a good hospital as was his fundamental right.

The court ordered a medical checkup for Abidi, after which a decision over the transfer to a hospital would be taken.

The court after indictment also summoned three prosecution witnesses for testimony before the court in the next hearing fixed for January 3.

