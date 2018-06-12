Abida denies receiving money from spy agencies

Islamabad

Former federal minister Abida Hussain on Monday submitted her reply to the Supreme Court in the Asghar Khan case, denying receiving money from intelligence agencies to join forces with former premier Nawaz Sharif to maneuver the 1990 elections.

Ms Hussain submitted her comments in response to court notice. The apex court had issued notices to all respondents in the case to come up with their replies.

She contended that the allegations levelled in the case are incorrect and that she didn’t receive money.

Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan wrote a letter to the then chief justice of Pakistan Nasim Hassan Shah in 1996, in which he alleged that the then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, then army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg, then ISI director general Lt Gen Asad Durrani as well as then owner of now defunct Mehran Bank Younis Habib had distributed Rs 140 million among several politicians to manipulate the 1990 polls to defeat Benazir Bhutto.

In his response, Mr Sharif said he had never received an amount of Rs 3.5 million from Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani Ex DG ISI to spend on campaign for the 1990 polls.

He denied that he was paid an amount of Rs3.5m and 2.5m by Younus Habib.—INP