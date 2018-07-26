Abid Sher Ali faces upset defeat as PTI’s Farrukh Habib wins NA-108 with narrow margin

FAISALABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seems to be surprising the political analysts of the country as it is defeating the top guns of power politics with Abid Sher Ali of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz becoming the latest victim.

Ali, who has been the minister in the recent cabinet and has been a key political player of Faisalabad city lost to political neophyte Farrukh Habib who was contesting through the platform of Imran Khan-led party from NA-108.

Habib, who lost to Abid in the 2013 elections, managed to bag staggering 112, 740 votes while Abid Sher Ali secured 111,529 votes.

The unofficial results would be confirmed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in a day or so.

On a nationwide scale, PTI is leading on 114 seats leaving behind PMLN which is racing to victory on 64 seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the allegations of rigging, with the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan contending that the practice was 100 percent transparent.

