Abid Boxer yet to be extradited to Pakistan, FIA tells LHC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Notorious ‘encounter specialist’ and former police inspector Abid Boxer is yet to be extradited to Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s director Interpol told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

Justice Anwarul Haq was hearing a petition seeking the protection of Abid Hussain, alias Abid Boxer, who had been arrested last month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with a fraud case. The petition expressed apprehension that the police in Pakistan would kill Boxer in a fake encounter, adding that a number of fabricated cases had been registered against his son-in-law solely on the basis of political victimisation. Although local media had reported in February that Hussain had been brought back to Pakistan with the help of Interpol, the FIA’s director reiterated the Interior Ministry claim that no agency had brought Abid Boxer back to Pakistan.