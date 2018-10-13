Abid Boxer bail extended

Lahore session court on Saturday extended bail of former police officer Abid Boxer till October 17 and merged his ten cases in a single court.

Abid Boxer appeared in session court due to allegation of fraudulent, armed man, kidnapping and harassment cases. Due to Additional Session judge Javed Ashraf was on leave, duty judge had heard the case.

During the hearing Abid Boxer’s lawyer Azar Lateef Khan requested the court for further extension in his client’s bail and the court accepted the request. The hearing was adjourned till October 17. The lawyers requested court to merge all ten cases in a single court, which were reported in five different police stations.

All FIR and cases was falsely filed on me on behalf of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Abid Boxer claimed.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp