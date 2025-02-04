ABHI empowers PayPeople to enhance employee well-being

ABHI, a leading embedded finance platform in the MENAP region, has partnered with PayPeople, a leading name in HR and payroll solutions, to transform the way employees manage their financial needs.

This collaboration brings together PayPeople’s extensive reach and ABHI’s expertise in financial services to provide businesses with seamless access to financial wellness tools. Employees will benefit from real-time access to their earned wages through Earned Wage Access (EWA), reducing financial stress and enabling greater financial stability.

This partnership aims to foster a more engaged, productive, and satisfied workforce.

Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales of ABHI, said, “As the Head of Sales at ABHI, I am excited about the value this collaboration will bring to businesses and their workforce. Together, we are simplifying access to financial wellness tools and enabling employees to manage their financial needs more effectively.

By leveraging PayPeople’s extensive reach and ABHI’s expertise in financial services, this partnership is set to create a positive impact on employee productivity and satisfaction.

For employers, this means streamlined payroll processes and the opportunity to support their teams in achieving financial resilience.