ABHC’s diamond jubilee celebrations conclude

Abbottabad

The three-day long diamond jubilee celebrations on the occasion of the completion of the 75 years of Army Burn Hall Colleges (ABHC) Abbottabad establishment concluded here on Sunday. A grand reunion of PBHC alumni took place and a large number of Ex-Hallians including the politician, generals, bureaucrats and other prominent figures particpated in the celebrations from March 3. The guests after visiting the ABHC appreciated efforts towards the revival of college, improvement in academic standards, and the renovation of College.

Musical night and breathtaking fireworks were also arranged on the occasion which made the night memorable for the alumni. The morning of March 4, started with the shrill sound of the house bell that transported the alumni to memorable old days when this bell meant looming morning assembly in the college ground. They felt younger all of a sudden and raced to the ground to participate. Late-coming Alumni were given some frisky punishments that they thoroughly enjoyed.

The guests and alumni appreciated contents and presentation of the book and launching of special Postal Ticket with the inscription of Burn Hall building and 75 years’ celebrations. Burn School was established by Mill Hill Fathers from St. Joseph’s Society, the Catholic Missionaries, in Srinagar, the Summer Capital of Indina Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in 1943. Once Indian forces landed in Srinagar on October 26, 1947, the Dogra regime started the persecution and massacre of Muslims in the entire length and breadth of the state.

Visualizing a danger to the lives of Muslim Students at Burn School, who were in majority, the Missionary Fathers, on the persuasion of Brigadier, later on, Field Martial, Ayub Khan decided to shift Burn Hall to Abbot Hotel, Abbottabad.—APP