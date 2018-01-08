Abeera, Israr win CDA Winter Sports Gala National Archery titles

Peshawar

Promising national archers Abeera Munir of Sindh and Israr Ul Haq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the Female and Male National Archery Championship titles part of the month long CDA Winter Sports Gala which concluded at F-6 Multi-purpose Park, Islamabad on Sunday.

Executive Director General Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sana Ullah Aman was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the contests between female and male archers. Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal Khan, Mubashir Hayat of Earthlink, AD Sports Higher Education Commission Miss Mahnoor, famous religious scholar Dr. Sheik Tayyab Buttyvi, Organizing Secretary Mian Nasir Mehmood, officials and large number of spectators were also present in a fully decorated Multi-purpose Park.

In the seven rounds female contests promising national archer from Sindh Abneera Muneer got 130 points including six-time 10-pointer by winning the trophy, followed by a special archer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahnaz on the wheel chair recorded 110 points and Kanwal of Sindh secured third position with 108 points.

At second position both Shahnaz and Kanwal were tied 101 points and taking another attempt steers Shahnaz to get nine more points by taking second position. National archer Fiza Faisal, and Qurat Ul Ain, both from Sindh got fourth and fifth positions by scoring 89 and 84 points respectively.

In the male archery young and promising Qari Israr Ul Haq of Pakhtunkhwa Achery Club run by Sara Khan got first position with 163 points. Israr was too good, hitting 10-pointer for nine times and also created a record in 163 points, followed by experienced archer Wajahat Ali, also from Pakhtunkhwa club with 156 points and Shehzad Khan of Shaheen Club Islamabad with 149 points. There was a tough battle between all the three position holders but Israr and Wajahat targeted 10-pointer to take the lead.

Hassan, Anwar and Afan from Sindh remained at fourth, fifth and sixth position by scoring 130, 132 and 121 points respectively.

Speaking on this occasion, Sana Ullah Aman, Executive Director General CDA lauded Pakistan Archery Federation to field female and male players from all across the country. He also announced to develop a separate place (range) with the coordination of Pakistan Archery Federation in Islamabad. —APP