Abdus Salam (Pride of Performance) — Legend newscaster

RADIO Pakistan is rightly called the mother of broadcasting organizations in Pakistan. In its 73 years history, the organization has produced many legend newscasters particularly Shakeel Ahmed, Anwar Behzad, Warasat Mirza, Shamim Ijaz and also Abdus Salam.

Tall but fatty with melodious male voice, Abdus Salam (Pride of Performance) ruled not only Radio Pakistan over the years but he also dominated the mini-screen that is Pakistan Television mesmerizing listeners and viewers.

Abdus Salam belonging to a lower middle class family was born in Ajmer Sharif. He joined Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, as a technical operator but found himself a misfit there. Being an ambitious and industrious artiste in himself, he was always keen that his voice must be heard by millions of people. And his desire was materialized.

Abdus Salam resigned from his regular service following his selection as newsreader. He joined afresh the Central News Organisation (CNO) of Radio Pakistan on a contract basis and a misfit as technical operator, proved fit for mike. Later, he was made a staff artiste and was subsequently given regular appointment.

According to former Controller News Anis Siddiqui, ‘groomed literally by Dada (as he was called) Shakeel Ahmed, Abdus Salam attained the enviable position for his masculine kharaj voice, faultless pronunciation, unique style of delivery of words, correct stresses and pauses, brilliant news sense and the required confidence to meet emergent situation that arises so often in the broadcasting world’.

Abdus Salam always met his colleagues, whether Seniors or Juniors, with a smiling face. He was loved and respected by all. He had numerous personal qualities which cannot be explained in words. The legend Abdus Salam read his last main news bulletin at 8:00 p.m. on June 29, 1992. After reading the bulletin, he left the broadcasting house for home on his Vespa but hardly travelling a distance of 100 yards, he was hit by a speedy motorcyclist from behind with a big bang. His multiple injuries were so serious that after remaining in a coma for two days, he died on July 2, 1992.

To pay homage to Abdus Salam, Radio Pakistan made the recording of his opening announcement of news as a permanent feature of its news bulletins. This posthumous homage to the legend newscaster continued for years but after change of format, the practice was discontinued but the memories of the great human being could not be discontinued or eliminated from the hearts of his colleagues.

He and his voice are still remembered. He left his ineradicable footprints for his successors. Abdus Salam was awarded ‘Pride of Performance’ after his death. He was also the recipient of many awards for ‘Best Newsreader of the Year’.

—The writer is Retired Controller News, Radio Pakistan, Islamabad.