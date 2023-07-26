COLOMBO – Pakistan take a healthy first innings lead of 397 runs as the visitors reached 563/5 at stumps on day three of second Test against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique made a brilliant maiden double century (201 runs with 19 fours and four sixes) while Salman Ali Agha scored an ultra-aggressive hundred (132 not out) to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

Saud Shakeel scored yet another half century (57 runs with six fours) to become the first batter in Test cricket history to make seven fifties in each of his seven matches.

At stumps on day three, Salman Ali Agha was unbeaten on 132 runs while facing 148 deliveries. He hit 15 fours and one maximum.

Mohammad Rizwan who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute was not out at 37 runs with the help of one boundary and a maximum.

Pakistan close out Day 3️⃣ with a significant lead 🏏@imabd28's double ton and @SalmanAliAgha1's outstanding 💯 being the highlights of a splendid display ✨#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/KXRHEk4lmH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 178 for two, Pakistan lost their captain Babar Azam (39, 75b, 4x4s, 1×6) after adding 11 runs to his overnight score.

After Babar’s departure in the 48th over, double centurion from first Test match Saud Shakeel joined Abdullah and the pair added 109 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Saud’s departure, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (14, 22b, 3x4s) was struck on the head by Asitha Fernando’s bouncer in the 86th over of the innings and had to return back to the pavilion.

Abdullah was the next batter to return back to the hut after scoring 201 off 326 balls, which included 19 fours and four sixes.

Agha was joined by Rizwan in the middle and the pair stitched an unbroken 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

Agha struck 15 fours and one six during his unbeaten 132-run knock which came off 148 balls.

Rizwan returned undefeated on 37 off 61, hitting one four and a six.

Scores in brief (day 3 of 5)

Sri Lanka 166 all out, 48.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34, Ramesh Mendis 27; Abrar Ahmed 4-69, Naseem Shah 3-41, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-44)

Pakistan 563-5, 132 overs (Abdullah Shafique 201, Salman Ali Agha 132 not out, Saud Shakeel 57, Shan Masood 51, Babar Azam 39, Mohammad Rizwan 37 not out; Asitha Fernando 3-133, Prabath Jayasuriya 2-181)