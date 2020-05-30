Abdullah says ready for dialogue with Taliban Journalist, driver killed in bomb blast targeting TV workers

Kabul

A top Afghan official appointed to lead the much-awaited peace talks with the Taliban said Saturday his team was ready to start “at any moment” with the insurgents.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads a council to represent the government in negotiations, said an ongoing lull in violence triggered by a surprise cease-fire offered by the insurgents had set the tone for launching the peace talks. “The announcement of the cease-fire, a reduction in violence and the exchange of prisoners have all paved the way for a good beginning,” Abdullah said at his first press conference since taking on the role.

“The negotiating team is ready to begin the talks at any moment,” he said. However, he added that there must be a fresh cease-fire during the talks.

The Taliban offered a rare three-day cease-fire that ended on Tuesday night to mark the Eid Al-Fitr festival. Officials have blamed the Taliban for carrying out some deadly attacks against security forces since the cease-fire ended, but also acknowledged that the temporary truce has led to an overall fall in violence across much of the country.

The government responded to the cease-fire by accelerating the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners. The peace talks between the government and Taliban were scheduled to begin before March 10.

Meanwhile, two people, including a journalist and a driver were killed, while at least six were wounded, after a private bus carrying employees of an Afghan television station was bombed in the country’s capital on Saturday, said the director of Khurshid TV. A preliminary probe showed a bomb attached by magnets to a bus used by Khurshid TV employees was blown up during the evening rush hour. No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We can confirm that a journalist and a driver were killed on the spot,” said Khurshid TV’s director Jawid Farhad, but gave no further details. — AFP/Reuters