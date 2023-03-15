Pakistan Cricket team’s new interim coach Abdul Rehman has expressed optimism for his side’s chances against Afghanistan in the upcoming series at Sharjah.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to include newer faces in the international team which will take on a season Afghanistan side in three T20Is later this month. That decision, coupled with the appointment of Abdul Rehman instead of the expected Mohammad Yousuf as the coach for the Afghanistan series led to conjecture that Pakistan may struggle due to the sudden wholesale changes.

The new coach was quick to dispel such heaping rumours.

“I am fully confident that the team will go on to perform well in the series. The team has got all the potential and required talent to perform well. So I as a head coach of the national team, am quite confident that these boys will go to make us proud,” Abdul Rehman said during an interview with a private newspaper.

“We have youngsters for all types of cricket. These youngsters are the ones who have been performing outstandingly in domestic cricket and even have expressed themselves in a big way in the ongoing PSL. So I am sure that these would be at their best during the series against Afghanistan” he continued.

Abdul Rehman will lead the national side for the first time but has plenty of coaching experience.

He was the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won National T20 and Pakistan Cup and shared Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with Central Punjab.

He has been serving as Andy Flower’s assistant at Multan Sultans for the last four years as well.

Abdul Rehman also served as Pakistan’s Under-19 coach during Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan in November last year.