Abdul Razzaq to return to cricket as player

Karachi

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has announced that he will be returning to first-class cricket this season as captain of the PTV side in Pakistan’s domestic season.

The all-rounder, who last played a first-class match in 2014, was unable to carry his domestic career further after his team ZTBL was relegated to Grade II, however, they are now expected to make a return to Grade I cricket.

Razzaq, meanwhile, has been drafted by PTV to captain their side this season and the 38-year-old hopes his performances get him a chance to feature in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

I will be captaining PTV this season. I feel completely fit at the moment and my form has good recently,” he said while talking to Daily Express. “I hope my performances in the domestic season gets me selected for the PSL next year,” he added.

Razzaq was the bowling coach of the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators in the last edition but the fiery all-rounder, who was famous for his hard-hitting, is hopeful of being drafted as a player in the upcoming edition.

“I already told the selectors my plans for the future at the time. We all are agreed that if my form and performances in the domestic season are up to the mark, then I would most certainly be drafted in the next PSL,” he said.

The Lahore-born further said that getting a call-up for the international side is not on his agenda.

“There are so many youngsters who are in the Pakistan side and they truly deserve their spot. I have no intentions of returning to the international team and would like to leave my mark in the domestic season,” he concluded.—Agencies