Abdul Razaq of Balochistan wins first stage of Tour de Khunjrab

Gilgit

Abdul Razaq paddled past his fellow cyclists by winning the first stage of the three-stage Serena International Tour de Khunjrab Road Cycle Race here on Friday after crossing a 66km hectic track between mountain ranges here Friday.

Soon after arriving at Rakapushi View Point, the General Manager Serena North Sarwat Majeed and Officials of the Administration of the Gilgit-Baltistan including Chief Commissioner G-B Usman Khan, Secretary Sports and Tourism G-B Waqar Ali Khan, Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary Haroon General and large number of school children, families and people from every walk of life welcome the cyclists with their cheering hands.

Young promising 22-year-old Abdul Razaq of Balochistan was so fast leaving the bunch of cyclists in the last 10-kilometers by winning the first stage with his clock time 2.06.25sec and was closely followed by another young 18-year-old cyclist and currently national junior champion Anzala, also from Balochistan, got second place with his clock time 2.07.35sec and Najeeb Ullah of Pakistan Wapda took third position with his clock time 2.11.11sec. Both Abdul Razaq and Anzala got the honor of carrying white and blue jerseys for the second stage.

The Pakistan Cycling Federation in collaboration with Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Cycling Federation are holding the first ever road cycle race that started from City Park Gilgit with Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Babar Hayat Tarar was the chief guest who seen off the cyclist in a colourful opening ceremony.

The Race is consisting of three stages started from Gilgit and finishing up at Khunjerab pass, bordering China. It is the world first race that started from 4500 feet above sea level in Gilgit City and would finished at record high altitude 15400 feet above sea level with cyclists from across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Switzerland and Australia are taking part.

It was certainly a denting task for the cyclists to go through from Sakwar (Baab-e-Giglit) to Rakaposhi View point (Nagar) in the first stage of 66km. The second stage of 77km to be starting again from Rakaposhi View point (Nagar) and will be culminated at Passu and again Sost to Khujrab Pass of 84km. The closing ceremony of the Tour de Khunjrab will be held in Karimabad Hunza.

It is a road cycle race at the roof of the world and for the first time international cyclists are competing with opportunities have been given to the local male and female cyclists in order to involve them in healthy activities.—APP