Khairpur

An abducted professor reached home on Friday after he was set free by the kidnappers. According to details, Professor Tahir Hussain Soomro was kidnapped from Thari Mirwah area Khairpur, the other day. However, the kidnappers fled after leaving the abductee in Choundko area of Thari Mirwah in Khairpur from where he reached his home.