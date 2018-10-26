Abducted person found dead in Sialkot

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Friday recovered a body of kidnapped person was who brutally killed in the jurisdiction of Hajipura Police Station. According to police, Pervez lodged a report before the police station that his brother Abdul Ghafoor (45) came out from his house to buy milk on Oct 10 but did not return home.

And the police recovered his body from the fields brutally killed by some one. He alleged that wife of Ghafoor, Kishwar Sultana with her two companions named as Bilal and Mubasher stoned to death Ghafoor. After that, they thrown the body in the fields and flee away. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Meanwhile, Some unidentified dacoits on Friday deprived a citizen foreign currency, cash, gold etc in the limits of Cantt.

