Our Correspondent

Quetta

Neurosurgeon Ibrahim Khalil on Tuesday returned home, 48 days after being kidnapped from the provincial capital. Talking to the media, Doctors Action Committee chairman Dr Tahir Mandokel said he was informed by Dr Khalil he paid Rs50 million ransom to secure his release. Mandokhel said Dr Ibrahim Khalil was subjected to torture and he spent a difficult time during his abduction.

Share on: WhatsApp