Abdi was murdered under a conspiracy, says Farooq Sattar

Staff Reporter

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that neither he has been made part of a probe into the Ali Raza Abidi murder case nor his statement was recorded in this regard.

“We were summoned by investigators who asked for our cooperation in their investigation. We were questioned if we suspect anybody [of the murder],” he said during the media talk after appearing before an anti-terrorism court in cases pertaining to provocative remarks. Sattar was of the view that Abidi was murdered under a conspiracy.

“Who did benefit from the murder? Every aspect should be carefully examined,” he suggested.

He said the former MQM-P leader was murdered to plunge the city into chaos. “Ali Raza Abidi’s mission was to form a clean and educated MQM.

He had been receiving death threats.” Former MQM-P convener also criticised the provincial government, saying it didn’t fulfill its responsibilities.

