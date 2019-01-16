Abbottabad residents suffer due to gas shortage

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Soon after falling winter season, the sui gas supply has been suspended by the local Managing Director, while the staffers deputed on complaint cell not paying heed despite roaring earnest requests to restore sui gas supply to the suburbs facing severe cold, the quantity of suit gas if shorted due to some faults they should satisfy to consumers, though they are enjoying sui gas in their offices and residential portions of their residences.

Heavy Snowfall spread much chilly, cloudy and gloomy weather on every falling moment of life, especially after sun set extreme cold was being prevailed proving irksome to majority of the residents. Dozens of residents was of the view that the opposition was interested to fail present PTI government with a view to compel them for protest against the government. The politics of victimizing general public cannot be an act of human being sans violating their basic fundamental right.

Share on: WhatsApp