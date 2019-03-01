Abbottabad district all departments on alert

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

In order to protect and safeguard the common citizens in case of any eventuality in the backdrop of escalating Pak-India tension, the district administration of Abbottabad has put on alert all the district, provincial and federal government departments and offices as well as Police, Rescue and Civil Defense and assigned them emergency duties while ordering cancellation of their leaves.

In this connection it has been decided that maximum number of volunteers shall be registered by the Civil Defense Department (CDD) on urgent basis with cooperation of educational institutions and social welfare department while CDD would impart civil defense training to make them ready for tackling any eventuality.

The district police have been entrusted with establishment and availability of bomb disposal squad as well as preparation and maintenance of foreigners’ data and its sharing with district administration which will forward it to the divisional and provincial high ups. Extra ordinary emergency measures will also be taken to safeguard the civilian population particularly children and disable persons, vital facilities, civil and education institutions, petrol and CNG stations, food and medicines’ storages, bridges, highways and vital installations including grid stations, power and gas supply locations.

These decisions were taken in an extra ordinary emergency meeting of the district, provincial and federal government departments and police with the Deputy Commissioner, Amir Afaq in the chair today.

He informed the participants that the district administration received directions of the provincial government for according priority to protection of life and property of common citizens in prevailing security situation.

