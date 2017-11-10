Abbasi’s statement based on historical realities: JKML

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has described the recent statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir as based on historical realities and the two-nation theory.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was to become a part of Pakistan for the geographical and religious point of view, but it was not allowed, as India occupied it by dint of force.

The spokesman said Kashmir is a natural part of Pakistan and the dispute over it is an unfinished agenda of Pakistan Movement.

He welcomed the remarks of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute at all global forums.—KMS