Islamabad

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended judicial remand of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 21. Behind bars for over 190 days, Abbasi is being investigated for allegedly awarding a 15-year contract for a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal to a Qatari company in violation of rules and of causing losses to the national exchequer during his tenure as the petroleum minister in the cabinet of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.-INP