Abbasia campus renovated

Bahawalpur

The historic building of the Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been recently renovated and upgraded.

The double story building located in the heart of Bahawalpur city is presently being used as the administrative campus of the university, having Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat and offices of the Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations.

Recently, the campus has been renovated maintaining its historical architecture of ex-princely state of Bahawalpur. This campus was inaugurated as Jamia Abbasia Bahawalpur by the Crown Prince Sahibzada Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi on 5th October 1950.

In 1975 the Jamia Abbasia established by Nawab of Bahawalpur was declared as the chartered university, which is at present converted into a modern, functional and attractive institution of Southern Punjab. Keeping in view, the historical significance of this campus, Prof. Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor put his personal efforts to revive the splendid past of this campus.—APP

