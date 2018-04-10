Abbasi, Xi discuss vital issues today

Pakistan, China sign MoU for gas pipeline project

Beijing

President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are scheduled to meet today in the Chinese Hainan province on the sideline of the annual meeting of BOAO Forum for Asia. Their meeting is being considered important in the context of the growing Sino-Pakistan relationship. As an iron-brother, China attaches high importance to its strategic partnership with Pakistan that stood test of the time.

Khaqan Abbasi is in China on a three-day visit to represent the country at the Boao Forum for Aria (BFA)

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said, all matters of bilateral interest will come under discussion, including Pakistan’s active participation in Belt and Road initiative.

The two leaders will also take up regional and international issues to have a common position on them, as has been the practice in the past.

Pakistan is China best friend in the World and this is part of China’s consistent foreign policy, keeping high the relationship, as a top priority.

The ambassador hoped that the forthcoming bilateral meeting will be a milestone giving further boost to their all-round socio-economic partnership that is a source of peace and prosperity in the whole region.

Pakistan, Yao Jing said is an important country of the region and a founding member of Boao. We expect that the PM’s visit will be highly productive, promoting relations with China and the regional countries as well.

Meanwhile, Shahid Khaqan Abassi is scheduled to deliver his key-note address at the inaugural session of BOAO’s summit on the same day.

He is expected to deliberate upon the country’s position on various regional and international issues.

His speech will be highly significant in the context of future strategy giving further boost to the bilateral ties, under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At a simple ceremony held in Sanya, China on Monday Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Li Yanming, Vice President of POWERCHINA company witnessed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) of Pakistan and Power China for laying of North-South Gas Pipeline. The pipeline would serve as a secure and continuous supply of affordable gas in areas currently showing increased demand for power generation and industrial use.

The Prime Minister also witnessed signing of another MoU between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Power China for construction of up-country deep conversion oil refinery and laying of crude oil pipeline. This project will help in reducing costs of petroleum products currently being transported via road from refineries in southern parts and also ensure uninterrupted supply.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Mr. Masood Khalid, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) citing benefits it gives to both countries.

He made the remarks in Hainan, China, during the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference.

He said the CPEC is going well and that it continues to be a good initiative in the region and part of connectivity in Asia. Pakistan has seen growth in the region and is very optimistic about Belt and Road Initiative and is sure that it will benefit the region and the world.

As for Pakistan’s debt paying ability, he said numbers speak for themselves. With five percent of economic growth, all are positive signs.

The corridor has already helped Pakistan grow and overcome its financial deficit. Pakistan has seen 1,700 miles of multi-lane motorways built and special economic zones set up. Infrastructure in the country is also improving: The Gwadar port is operational, providing the whole Central Asia access to the sea.

He said while China stood for economic liberalization, the US is talking about protectionism. Pakistan does not believe in protectionism. Opening and liberalization is the way forward.

Abbasi said Pakistan adopted yuan as reserve currency as a management strategy of its finance. It will also benefit bilateral trade which is improving. On the other hand, it will help yuan become an international currency.

Pakistan will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in June in Qingdao. Abbasi said SCO is a regional cooperation mechanism. The inclusion of Pakistan will also benefit other parties. He saw hope for improvement in bilateral relations between Pakistan and India in the framework of SCO.

The BFA 2018 has drawn widespread media attention ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of this year’s conference.

The four-day event themed “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity” is being held in southern Chinese island province Hainan will close tomorrow

“All eyes are on Mr Xi’s address at the Boao Forum” after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week that Xi will announce new measures to expand reform and opening-up “that launched China’s economic boom,” the Singapore-based paper The Straits Times said Monday.

In a commentary, Bloomberg said Xi will deliver his speech at the BFA dedicated to “reassuring the hundreds of foreign investors present that U.S. protectionism won’t produce the same in the world’s second-largest economy.”

Former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Monday was elected chairman of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), replacing former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong was appointed BFA secretary-general.