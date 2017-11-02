Abbasi urges students to work hard for attaining goal of a developed Pakistan

PM meets students of Islamabad schools

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the future of Pakistan were its brilliant youth who would help to achieve the cherished goal of a progressive, developed and prosperous country. The Prime Minister was interacting with a group of selected students; Young Leaders from various Islamabad schools who spent a day at the Prime Minister Office. The students visited various sections of the Prime Minister Office and were briefed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali I. Siddiqui, regarding working of the Prime Minister’s Office and the executive branch of the Government. They asked questions about functioning of various ministries and departments, their role and how they interact with each other.

During interaction with the students, the Prime Minister said youth were the real future and advised them to work hard towards attaining the goal of a developed Pakistan. The Prime Minister said the government was working with utmost dedication for the socio-economic uplift of the people of Pakistan. He cited various development projects that were helping bring about a meaningful change in the life of ordinary people.

He said the basic purpose of the government was to serve the masses to the best of its abilities, provide them facilities of health, education, a conducive working environment, protection of life and property, rule of law and justice. He said his government was striving hard on all these fronts and was putting in place an infrastructure that provided them better connectivity and reach.

He said various organs of the State were working in total cohesion to make the federation strong. He said uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, better educational institutions and greater employment opportunities were some of the areas of focus of his government.

The Prime Minister asked the students about their school, hobbies and other activities and also shared some cherished memories of his student life with the young leaders. Visit of the students to the Prime Minister Office is an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program to educate the young generation regarding working of the government, its responsibilities and obligations, and was aimed at providing them an opportunity to witness the governance systems.—APP