Abbasi to inaugurate New Islamabad Airport tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

New Islamabad International Airport will formally be inaugurated tomorrow (Tuesday). Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to open the new facility, while it will be fully operational from May 3, Thursday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11 am on the same day, while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 pm. Complete operation will commence from Thursday next. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) domestic and foreign airlines have been conveyed directives in this regard.Earlier on April 7, the first mock flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had landed at the New Islamabad International Airport.