Abbasi slams govt for ‘undemocratic’ accountability measures

Rawalpindi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday rebuked the federal government for adopting ‘undemocratic’ measures of accountability.

Citing Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Abbasi stated that “a 60-day-long physical remand for an opposition leader is undemocratic”. He further added that no corruption charges against the Sharif brothers have ever been proven in court.

Addressing a press conference here with Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, Abbasi said that accountability is essential and tax evaders should be taken to task.

Elaborating further, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government of “lying to the common man”. The former premier cautioned the government of continued inflation.

“Unless the government doesn’t clarify its economic policies, a looming threat of inflation shall remain upon a common man,” said Abbasi, adding that the government has failed to devise policies.

