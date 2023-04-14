Abbasi says will never contest for PM seat

The former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he will never contest for the Prime Minister seat. While talking to the reporter, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the cameras should be installed in the court so that people should know that the judges take notice of everything except the matter inside the court.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assured that he will never contest for the seat of Prime Minister. Now the country needs to look for prime ministers. He maintained that the parliament makes amendments to the constitution, and the court can only explain the law. Institutions need to stay in their jurisdiction, he added.

The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that history will tell whether the chief justice performed his duties rightfully or not. He told the journalist that the chief justice should have constituted a full court bench then no one would have any issue with that. He claimed that the court cannot strike down any amendment in the Constitution.INP