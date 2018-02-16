Abbasi says Armed Forces, nation capable to defend motherland

Finds no confrontation between state institutions

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that people of Pakistan and the armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland.

“India is continuously violating the ceasefire at LoC and targeting the innocent civilians to which Pakistan army was giving effective response” the Prime Minister said in an interview with INP’s Editor Tariq Sumair here on Thursday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked India to enter into dialogue for the resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

Regarding Afghanistan, he said Pakistan’s position is very clear that the issue can be resolved through dialogue and not war. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to play its role for peaceful settlement of Afghan issue and said that Kabul government cannot hold Pakistan responsible for its own failure.

The Prime Minister categorically stated that there is no confrontation between institutions as the constitution has clearly provided the power of every institution.

He said the Election Commission should seriously look into the horse trading attempts in the Senate elections and said they would boycott the Senators elected by purchasing votes. He said the PML-N is neither involved in any such act nor it supports the horse trading. Without naming PPP, the prime minister said how a party having not a single MPA in the province was talking of getting its nominated people elected as Senator. He said those elected through horse trading can’t be representative of the people.

Answering a question Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said new chairman for the Senate would be nominated after consultation in the party.

He said leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah would be consulted about caretaker Prime Minister at an appropriate time. He however welcomed the statement by Syed Khursheed Shah that the caretaker prime minister should be a spotless person having ability to organise transparent elections. Regarding placing Pakistan on terror financing watch list, he said a meeting to discuss the matter will be held on 20th February and all aspects would be considered. He said Pakistan is keeping the international community about ground realities.

He said LNG is a mega project which helped ending energy crisis in Pakistan but certain political opponents were levelling baseless allegations to keep them alive in the media.

He said surplus electricity is available in the country and the promise of Nawaz Sharif to end the power crisis is being fulfilled. He said there is also no major issue about transmission lines but the real problem is electricity theft which has doubled in areas where there were complaints of theft. He said federation and provinces must cooperate to bring an end to load shedding.

The Prime Minister said there is 40% theft of electricity in Sukkur, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Quetta power distribution companies. He said there was less ratio of theft in electricity when there was ten hours of load shedding but this has doubled now.

To a question about suggestions given to the former Prime Minister to go to Lahore through the Motorway after his disqualification, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the remarks were given by Mian Nawaz Sharif in a lighter vein and did not name any one. He said decisions are taken with consensus in the party and every one accepts that. He said first it was decided that he would proceed through motorway and later the leadership reviewed this decision and every one accepted it.—INP