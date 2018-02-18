Abbasi, Nawaz discuss political situation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met former premier and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence, here on Saturday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and political matters, forthcoming Senate elections.

They agreed on intensifying the public campaign for the general elections.

PM Abbasi told Nawaz that several projects including those related to energy are speedily in completion phase. He said that the government is trying hard to transfer the benefits of the development projects to the public. CPEC will prove to be a game changer in the region, added the PM.

Nawaz Sharif asked the Prime Minister to complete the ongoing projects in different parts of the country so that the PML-N could go to the people with head high by implementing the election manifesto.