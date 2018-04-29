Abbasi, Nawaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meet

LAHORE : Ousted prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting took place at the former premier’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore. The top PML-N leadership discussed a wide range of issues including prevailing political situation in the country, the upcoming general elections, corruption trial and mass-contact campaign.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif said his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections on the basis of its public service and uplift projects.

In a statement, the PML-N chief said the party has won a place in the hearts of people because of its performance, adding that the masses have become aware of political illusionists.

Slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013, he said the people of the province had been cheated in the name of change.

He said the performance of those whose rallying cry was making a new Pakistan and bringing a change is evident to everyone. He added political opponents created hurdles in the way of development of the country.

The PML-N chief said no project worthy of mention has been launched by the PPP and PTI governments in Sindh and KP provinces, respectively.

Orignally published by INP