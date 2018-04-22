Abbasi, Nawaz discuss caretaker government

Sanctity of vote’ to be PML-N’s slogan for election: PM

London

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would carry forward the slogan of ‘sanctity of vote’ during its electioneering for the upcoming polls.

Abbasi was speaking to the media here where he said that no one would oppose the sanctity of the vote.

The premier said that he and the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah would decide the name of caretaker prime minister.

He said the onus is on the Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail to make the budget. He added that Ismail is doing his job admirably.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N will not only contest the next general elections but also win them adding “The elections will be conducted on time.”

Following a meeting in London with his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and other PML-N leaders, Abbasi had a brief chat with newsmen, telling them that that everyone believes in the sanctity of vote and that “vote ko izzat do” (give respect to vote) will remain the main slogan of the party for the upcoming polls.

He dismissed any chance of Sharif turning his visit to London into a self-imposed exile, declaring: “Mian Nawaz Sharif came here from Pakistan and that is where he will return.”

Nawaz Sharif, the former PM, concurred with the incumbent, saying: “I will not act like Pervez Musharraf and will return to the country soon.”

He confirmed that the matter of choosing the caretaker prime minister came under discussion during his meeting with Abbasi. “A caretaker government that abides by the law should be elected,” he said.