Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday and discussed important issues with him.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation of the country besides other matters, sources said, adding: “Caretaker set up, coming general elections and current political issues came under discussion.”

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Salman were also present.