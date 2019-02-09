Abbasi meets foreign military delegates

Zubair Yaqoob

Islamabad

Various activities of Multinational Maritime Exercise continued on the second day. During the proceedings of the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Lt-Gen Edzai Absalom Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu Ph.D. Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt-Gen Afgan Taghiyev Veli, Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (Retd) William A.Owens of USA in separate meetings.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed. The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries.The dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of Exercise AMAN.

Military dignitaries from Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Turkish Navy called on Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat. Reps of all foreign participants of the Exercise AMAN-19 laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at PN Dockyard to pay homage for their sacrifices.

Friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organized which included cricket, basketball and shooting.

Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy presented an impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration at PNS QASIM Manora, Karachi. Mr. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh graced the occasion as chief guest. The counter terrorism demonstrated was a fine display of strength and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

The military bands from Sri Lanka, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Rangers played a mix of their traditional and military tunes.

