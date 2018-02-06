Abbasi assures Kashmiris of Pak support

Pakistanis observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad

Pakistanis observed Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris, Monday, to draw the world attention towards urgency for resolution of the longstanding dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On a public holiday, the day dawned with special prayers at mosques for the freedom of Kashmiri people and their emancipation from Indian subjugation. One minute silence was observed at 10.00 a.m. to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars are being held in the length and breadth of the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the Kashmir dispute.

Human chains were formed at Kohala and Mangla bridges and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Joint session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Jammu and Kashmir Council was held in Muzaffarabad. The session was addressed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He on the occasion said that 200 million Pakistanis stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination. Television channels and Radio stations are airing special programmes to highlight the Kashmir dispute and Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

In Lahore, a ceremony was held to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day by the Unique Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The ceremony was attended by Mushaal Mullick, Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani and a large number of students and teachers from different institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal said they were hopeful that the youth would bring revolution to Kashmir. She said that the death of Burhan Wani exposed the injustices. He added this was the fifth generation of Kashmiris who were facing brutalities of the Indian state, she added.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that freedom was the fundamental right of every living being. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday urged the parliamentarians of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to maintain unity for the sake of the Kashmir cause.

Addressing the joint session of AJK legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council here on Monday on the occasion of ‘Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris’, he said ‘we have to help our Kashmiri brethren by remaining united. With all our political differences aside, there is no second opinion in Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute. From civilian to military governments, there has been no difference in our Kashmir policy.’

He added that the Kashmiri parliamentary leaders have to keep the Kashmir issue alive by mobilizing the Kashmiri Diaspora overseas. ‘The huge Kashmiri diaspora all over the world is passionate about fighting for their rights but needs leadership, which can be only provided from the parliamentarians of Azad Kashmir by remaining united’ he stressed..

The Prime MInister made a categorical assurance that 207 million Pakistanis are standing shoulder to shoulder with them.He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister said that the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people throb together. This centuries old unbreakable relationship will remain intact forever. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan has always strived and will continue to work for peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute. The Prime Minister said despite political differences, all the political parties in Pakistan are on the same page vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute.

‘Opposition always has reservations with government and indeed government can commit mistakes but there should always be unity on Kashmir issue. Nawaz Sharif is my leader. I have not seen him compromising on it,’ Abbasi said. ‘All political leaders are united on Kashmir issue and there should be no suspicion on it.’

Abbasi said that even if the country remains divided on the issue the indigenous Kashmir struggle will not end, adding that unity in Pakistan will strengthen people like Syed Ali Gillani and Burhan Wani Shaheed.

‘The Modi government has tried all measures but they know they can’t finish the freedom struggle because every Kashmiri child is taking ahead the cause,’ he said. ‘We know the pain of our brethren who are fighting against the occupiers for the last 70 years.’ He said the PML-N government supports the government in Azad Kashmir and pointed out that when the party came into power in Pakistan, there were suggestions to dismiss the then AJK government but Mian Nawaz Sharif opposed it and said the mandate of the people will be respected.

He said that the Kashmir government should remain focused on providing better governance and raising the Kashmir cause at international fora.

The Prime Minister said that we value the sacrifices being rendered by the innocent people and the personnel of armed forces on the line of control. He assured that the federal government would provide resources for the building of bunkers along the LoC for the security of AJK people from Indian ceasefire violations. Referring to the development in Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the present government has doubled the development budget of the territory.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will greatly benefit the people of Azad Kashmir and bring visible change in their lives. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif by personal interest included the construction of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur highway in the CPEC that would prove to be a milestone for the development of Azad Kashmir Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said the AJK government should concentrate on giving good governance, free of corruption to facilitate resolution of people’\s problems and keep the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.